Dexter Lawrence thinks teams believe his answers on failed PED test

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence missed both of Clemson’s postseason games after the 2018 season after a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs, but both he and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney have maintained that he did not knowingly ingest ostarine last year.

Lawrence said that all of the teams that he’s met with at the Scouting Combine have asked him about the failed test and he came away from those meetings feeling like teams believed his explanation.

“What happened? What was the deal?” Lawrence said, via The State. ‘I feel like they know I am not the type of guy to do anything like that. They just wanted to catch up on the facts, that’s all. … That’s something I know I didn’t do. For something to pop up, like that was really unfortunate. Every time I pee in a cup now I’m thinking, ‘OK, let me pray’ because something stupid like that can happen.”

Lawrence was on track to go early in the first round before the ban and it may not wind up having a great impact on his position. Lawrence said he has passed drug tests since December and he kicked off his drills at the combine by doing more bench press reps than all the other defensive linemen in this year’s class. Should Sunday also go well, Lawrence may wind up exactly where he was prior to the suspension.