Dwayne Haskins blames leg cramps on slow 40 time

AP

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins finished the 40 with a super-slow time. And then the excuse-making began.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Haskins was “battling leg cramps prior to running.” Rapoport adds that Haskins had been timed in the 4.8s while training for the Combine, and that Haskins will run the 40 again at his Pro Day workout.

Officially, Haskins ran the 40 in 5.04 seconds on Saturday in Indianapolis.

I’m not going to say that Rapoport’s source isn’t telling the truth, but there’s definitely a motivation to embellish in these situations. Also, if Haskins truly had leg cramps before running, why run? Why not say instead, “I’ve got leg cramps”?

Of course, some (me) would have viewed that one skeptically, too. But it’s always better to not run a slow 40, if running a slow 40 can be avoided.

When Haskins runs at his Pro Day workout, he’ll be facing even more pressure. And even if he runs in the 4.8s, some scouts could add time to the measurement based upon any actual or perceived differences in the running surfaces — a very common technique among evaluators.