Jerry Jones on Jason Garrett: Maybe he’ll be the longest-tenured coach in Cowboys history

Getty Images

Jason Garrett is heading into his ninth full season as the head coach in Dallas, which gives him the second-longest tenure of any head coach in franchise history.

Given Tom Landry’s 29 years on the job and Garrett’s lack of a contract beyond 2019, it’s unlikely that too many people are thinking about the possibility that Garrett winds up with the top spot. One person who did touch on the possibility is the person who opted not to give Garrett a contract extension this offseason.

In an interview from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continued to say that the lack of an extension is not a sign of dissatisfaction with Garrett’s work and suggested he’s going this route because he does his best work without a safety net.

“I do my best work without a net. I really do,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I’m better with a little risk involved. In essence, there’s a little bit of no net here. He is not in danger of having any issue with his credibility with his players or anybody else. It’s well known, the support I have for him. No one breathing wants him to win and win big more than I do, and we haven’t done anything here with what we have done or haven’t done relative to contract.”

“We haven’t done anything to forego having a long relationship. We haven’t done one thing, by taking our position that we have right now, in my mind. And we’ve got the kind of situation that I think our fans want. Hopefully that can come together, we get him a Super Bowl and he’ll be maybe the longest-tenured coach in the history of the Cowboys.”

Even with an extension and a Super Bowl, the under would be the wise bet on Garrett lasting another two decades on the job in Dallas but one can never be sure what will happen on Jones’ quest for the glory hole days.