Jerry Jones: This is my 30th year, I don’t have 30 more, I want a Super Bowl now

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is feeling a sense of urgency about getting back to the Super Bowl.

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989, and they won the Super Bowl after the 1992, 1993 and 1995 seasons. After winning three so quickly, he didn’t think he’d have to wait a quarter century for his fourth, and he realizes time is no longer on his side.

“This is my 30th Combine, and I don’t have 30 more,” the 76-year-old Jones said. “There is absolutely nothing, short of the health and goodwill of the people I care about, there’s nothing that means more to me than if I could get a Super Bowl. Nothing.”

Jones said he’s reached the point where his only goal is to win another Super Bowl, not to make more money or do anything else in business.

“I admire people who have got enough to quit being hungry or quit having something they want to have and they’ve got it and they have peace. I’ve never been there,” he said. “My point is, the hunger is for what we’re talking about right now – winning a Super Bowl. Not to get another billion dollars.”

Jones has all the money he wants, but not all the rings.