Kendall Sheffield tears pectoral during bench press

Getty Images

Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield tore a pectoral muscle during the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

It is the second consecutive year an Ohio State player injured his chest while testing in Indianapolis. Center Billy Price tore his pectoral muscle in 2018, but the Bengals still made him the 21st overall selection. Price was ready for the start of the season.

Sheffield transferred to Ohio State from Alabama. He made two interceptions and 15 pass breakups during his two seasons as a starter for the Buckeyes.

Sheffield was projected as a mid- to late-round pick before his injury.