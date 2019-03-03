Montez Sweat runs 4.41 in the 40-yard dash

Getty Images

This just in: Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat is fast. Really fast. Really, really fast.

Sweat ran an official time of 4.41 in the 40-yard dash on Sunday morning. It’s the fastest time ever recorded for a defensive linemen at the Combine.

The previous combine record for a player at his position was a 4.43 ran by Emmanuel Lawson in 2006.

The time will boost Sweat’s stock even more on top of a solid Senior Bowl. To put his time in perspective, Sweat’s 4.41 would tie him for eighth among receivers who ran at the Combine and second among running backs who ran.

Sweat measured 6 foot 6 and weighed 260 pounds. He did 21 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary ran an official time of 4.58, and Ohio State defensive lineman had a 4.79.

Sweat wasn’t the only defensive lineman to set a Combine record at the position. TCU’s Ben Banogu broke the Combine broad jump record for defensive lineman with a jump of 11 feet, 2 inches.