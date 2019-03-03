Nick Bosa moves a little faster than his big brother

AP

Not every Ohio State prospect had leg cramps before running.

Former Buckeye pass rusher Nick Bosa generated unofficial times of 4.84 and 4.79 seconds on Sunday in Indianapolis. Three years ago, Nick’s big brother Joey officially ran a 4.86.

Although Nick’s numbers aren’t official, the NFL Network mashup of the 4.84 with Joey’s 4.86 seems to show Nick covering the 120-foot distance a hair more quickly.

Bosa is expected to be one of the first players off the board. Joey went to the Chargers as the third overall pick in 2016, and he has blossomed into one of the best pass rushers in the league.