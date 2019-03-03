Nick Bosa says Cardinals will make a “big mistake” by not picking him

Getty Images

It’s not quite Peyton Manning vowing to kick the Colts’ asses whenever and wherever he can if Indy didn’t make him the first pick in the 1998 draft, but it’s sort of close.

Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa told reporters at the Scouting Combine that the Cardinals will be making a “big mistake” if they don’t take him with the first pick in the 2019 draft.

Sure, it’s football-typical huffing and puffing. But Bosa could be in position to blow Arizona’s house down on a regular basis if the 49ers end up taking him with the second overall pick. That’s what makes this one far more intriguing.

Ultimately, the Cardinals need to ignore the noise and make the best pick they can, with the overriding goal of not being the next team to pass on a player who becomes a transcendent talent. The simple reality is that it’s far easier for a quarterback to fit that bill, given that he touches the ball on every snap. Nine teams missed on Patrick Mahomes before none missed on Baker Mayfield; if Kyler Murray is destined to become the NFL’s next big thing, the last thing the Cardinals need is to be the first team that didn’t take him.