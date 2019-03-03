Orlando Apollos get to 4-0 with a win in the snow

Getty Images

The AAF flexed Saturday’s Orlando-Salt Lake game to prime time, and the new league ended up with a game under the lights and in the snow.

It was great for TV, but not great for attendance. The assembled crowd in Utah seemed to be the most sparse of any AAF game through nearly four weeks of action.

Those who watched the game (and you can see the whole thing again right here) saw the Apollos move to 4-0 with a 20-11 win.

Salt Lake Stallions coach Dennis Erickson thought the elements would make a difference for his team. But they didn’t.

“They adapted just as well as we did [to the weather], or better,” Erickson said after the loss that dropped Salt Lake to 1-3.

Garrett Gilbert threw for 244 yards, and receiver Charles Johnson had another 100-yard game. For the year, Gilbert has now thrown for 1,071 yards, with no interceptions.

The game also included a well-designed and executed play on a two-point conversion that featured a fake handoff on a jet sweep, a pitch to running back D’Ernest Johnson, and a pass to tight end Sean Price in the end zone.