The Panthers agreed to terms on a two-year contract with linebacker Jared Norris, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Norris, a core special teams player, received $150,000 to sign.

Norris, 25, played only three games last season before going on injured reserve. He injured his toe in practice and needed surgery to repair it.

He played 52 snaps on special teams last season and none on defense.

Norris has played 28 games in his three seasons, mostly on special teams.