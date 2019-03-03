Rashan Gary declares himself to be the best prospect in the draft

Getty Images

There’s no shortage of confidence in football. And especially not at the Scouting Combine, where one of the assembled players actually is the best prospect and plenty of guys are willing to lay claim to that throne.

At a time when Kyler Murray seems to be rocketing to the top of the stack, another player has said that he’s the guy.

“I’m the best player in this draft,” former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary said Saturday, via MLive.com. “Offensively and defensively. Period.”

Meinke writes that the comment drew “some snickers” from the reporters in attendance, one of whom then asked why Gary thinks that.

“Why do I think, or why do I know?” Gary said.

Whether Gary is right will depend on what he does, and what others do, once they get to the next level. One of these prospects eventually will emerge as the best player in the draft, and it could be Gary.

“I’m working every day to be the best player I can,” Gary said. “I know what I’m capable of. The team that gets me is going to see it. . . . My best years of football are still to come. I’m still learning the game and I can’t wait.”

For Gary, the biggest threshold question will be whether he plays on the outside or the inside. As a prospect, he could go higher in the draft if he’s taken as an edge rusher. But he could turn into a better player on the inside.

Whatever happens in late April, remember this: Every year, great players end up being taken far later than they should have been.