Report: Bengals add Mark Duffner to coaching staff

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo‘s only previous experience in that role came on an interim basis with the Dolphins in 2015 and the team has reportedly added a more experienced hand to help him run the unit in 2019.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bengals have hired Mark Duffner as a senior defensive assistant.

Duffner opened last season as the linebackers coach for the Buccaneers, but moved up to coordinator after the team fired Mike Smith in October. He held the same job on Miami’s staff when Anarumo had his interim run as a coordinator and he had a previous stint as the coordinator in Cincinnati in 2001-2002.

Buccaneers head coach Zac Taylor was also on that 2015 Dolphins staff and Duffner has head coaching experience on the college level that Taylor can draw on in his first year in that job. Duffner went 60-5-1 over six seasons at Holy Cross and 20-35 over five seasons at Maryland.