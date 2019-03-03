Report: Bucs won’t tender Andrew Adams as a restricted free agent

Getty Images

Safety Andrew Adams led the Buccaneers in interceptions during the 2018 season, but he may not have a chance to try to make it two years in a row.

Adams came into the offseason set for restricted free agency, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the Buccaneers will not tender him a contract.

The lowest restricted free agent tender this year is $2.025 million. Using it would not have set the Buccaneers up to receive any draft pick compensation if another teams signed Adams to an offer sheet that they declined to match.

Adams joined the Bucs in late September after Chris Conte went on injured reserve. He’d gone to camp with the Giants, but failed to make the team after playing 30 games and making 17 starts in 2016-2017.

He played 370 defensive snaps, made 38 tackles and intercepted four passes in Tampa last year. The Bucs will be going with a different defensive look this year after making the move to hire Todd Bowles as the defensive coordinator on Bruce Arians’ staff.

Adams could still re-sign with the team on a different deal, but would become an unrestricted free agent on March 13 if that doesn’t happen.