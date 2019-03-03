Report: Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles

Getty Images

The moment General Manager Howie Roseman announced the Eagles wouldn’t use the franchise tag on Nick Foles, the Jaguars became the favorites to land the quarterback in free agency. Alas, it appears Foles is headed to Jacksonville.

Les Bowen of philly.com reports a market for Foles “outside of Jacksonville has not developed” and the Jaguars “absolutely expect” to sign the former Super Bowl MVP when free agency opens March 13.

With the Jaguars as the only bidder, Foles might not get a contract that makes him among the highest-paid at his position, according to Bowen.

Washington, the Giants and Miami were thought to be other possible landing spots for Foles.

Foles, 30, went 4-1 in the postseason the past two seasons and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the past two seasons.