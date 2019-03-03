Report: Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles

Posted by Charean Williams on March 3, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
The moment General Manager Howie Roseman announced the Eagles wouldn’t use the franchise tag on Nick Foles, the Jaguars became the favorites to land the quarterback in free agency. Alas, it appears Foles is headed to Jacksonville.

Les Bowen of philly.com reports a market for Foles “outside of Jacksonville has not developed” and the Jaguars “absolutely expect” to sign the former Super Bowl MVP when free agency opens March 13.

With the Jaguars as the only bidder, Foles might not get a contract that makes him among the highest-paid at his position, according to Bowen.

Washington, the Giants and Miami were thought to be other possible landing spots for Foles.

Foles, 30, went 4-1 in the postseason the past two seasons and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the past two seasons.

  6. Good for Nick . I hope he goes to Jacksonville and has great success and leads them to the Super Bowl and helps win one or more for Jacksonville.

  9. Perfect team for him, they have the pieces in place with a good defense and good offense. with DeFlippio there as an offenive co-ordinator which both have relations in Philly i think nicky6 will thrive and good for him to get a nice paycheck.

  10. There is no market for him because the other teams in need of a QB know that he a product of the system around him. I give it half a season and Jacksonville will realize they wasted there money.

  12. I the Vikes fan hit it on the head… It’s a little different when a QB has an ex-QB calling the shots.

  15. Foles has been a great story. I hope it works out wherever he goes. I admit I don’t think very highly of the Jags prospects in the near to mid term. But as long as he gets paid and plays then good for him.

  17. If true Jaguars just signed one of the best leaders and a very good QB! Jaguars need to get back to playing great defense and running the ball. Foles will throw game winning TDs if they follow that plan. DEFENSE,RUN & Foles when it counts = 12 &4.
    FYI: I am a long time Eagles fan not a Jaguars fan. They throw the ball too much and they will be a 500 hundred team.
    BOOK IT!

  19. the17thearlofoxford says:
    March 3, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    Raiders will make a bid if they can move Carr.
    —————————————

    Nah, Raiders dont want him. I think OAK will look to draft QB Kyler Murray or maybe Haskins & will sign a cheaper stop-gap veteran QB such as possibly Case Keenum or possibly Ryan Fitzpatrick as insurance policies to possibly start the season before whomever Gruden drafts takes over as the full time starter. Foles isnt all that much better than a Keenum/Fitzpatrick anyways yet will cost a whole lot more to sign.

  21. This was too predictable (if it does actually happen, and I believe it will).

    Bortles will likely become a highly paid Backup for 2019, and then get cut in 2020 to save on dead cap space. Foles also has a relationship with coach DeFilippo in Jax from Philly, so this is basically a no-brainer. He instantly makes the team better.

    Best of luck, Nick. No worries on a QB lurking behind you to take the starting job in Jax

    -Cowboys fan

  22. I would have enjoyed him going to the Giants with Odell Saquon Engram Shepherd. Too bad.

    The giants could still employ the Smith-Mahomes concept, but if you have Foles as your vet instead of Manning, it seems undeniable that you raise the ceiling and floor of your team in the present.

  23. I’m not sold on Nick Foles as a starting QB as the guy was a product of the system in PHI and has been atrocious everywhere he’s ever been outside of Philly. The Jaguars better adjust there offense for him otherwise Foles will fail. The Jaguars also better reinforce their O-Line because if Foles doesnt have a good above-average OL that can keep pressure out of his face then he will fold under pressure and end up failing in JAX. Foles is a great backup QB i’m just not sold on him as a starter, the Jaguars would be much better off long term if they just kept their cap space and instead decided to draft a young QB trading up a few spots for a Haskins or Kyler Murray instead of a very expensive stop gap in Nick Foles.

  24. System QB with mediocre stats during the regular season. Good luck to him but the Jags better have a contingency plan for when he shows he’s not much of an upgrade over Bortles.

  25. I think the giants are making a mistake if they don’t go after Foles. I know their line needs improvement, but foles gets rid of the ball quickly n has pretty good decision making skills for the most part and the giants are loaded at the skill positions. Don’t get me wrong. I’ll be happy if they don’t pursue him.

  26. tb12greatest says:
    March 3, 2019 at 1:23 pm
    Nick Foles = Jeff Hostetler

    That is a compliment. Remember he put them in the AFC Championship Game, but Bo Jackson had injured his hip the week prior.

    Foles with a running game can do damage. Unclear if it will be Fournette.

  27. The Jags are over the cap.
    Cut Bortles and then what?
    Cut a bunch of other players.
    Restructure some.

    They will be hurting for a couple of years because of this.

