Report: Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles

Posted by Charean Williams on March 3, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
Getty Images

The moment General Manager Howie Roseman announced the Eagles wouldn’t use the franchise tag on Nick Foles, the Jaguars became the favorites to land the quarterback in free agency. Alas, it appears Foles is headed to Jacksonville.

Les Bowen of philly.com reports a market for Foles “outside of Jacksonville has not developed” and the Jaguars “absolutely expect” to sign the former Super Bowl MVP when free agency opens March 13.

With the Jaguars as the only bidder, Foles might not get a contract that makes him among the highest-paid at his position, according to Bowen.

Washington, the Giants and Miami were thought to be other possible landing spots for Foles.

Foles, 30, went 4-1 in the postseason the past two seasons and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the past two seasons.

Permalink 73 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

73 responses to “Report: Jaguars expected to sign Nick Foles

  6. Good for Nick . I hope he goes to Jacksonville and has great success and leads them to the Super Bowl and helps win one or more for Jacksonville.

  9. Perfect team for him, they have the pieces in place with a good defense and good offense. with DeFlippio there as an offenive co-ordinator which both have relations in Philly i think nicky6 will thrive and good for him to get a nice paycheck.

  10. There is no market for him because the other teams in need of a QB know that he a product of the system around him. I give it half a season and Jacksonville will realize they wasted there money.

  12. I the Vikes fan hit it on the head… It’s a little different when a QB has an ex-QB calling the shots.

  15. Foles has been a great story. I hope it works out wherever he goes. I admit I don’t think very highly of the Jags prospects in the near to mid term. But as long as he gets paid and plays then good for him.

  17. If true Jaguars just signed one of the best leaders and a very good QB! Jaguars need to get back to playing great defense and running the ball. Foles will throw game winning TDs if they follow that plan. DEFENSE,RUN & Foles when it counts = 12 &4.
    FYI: I am a long time Eagles fan not a Jaguars fan. They throw the ball too much and they will be a 500 hundred team.
    BOOK IT!

  19. the17thearlofoxford says:
    March 3, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    Raiders will make a bid if they can move Carr.
    —————————————

    Nah, Raiders dont want him. I think OAK will look to draft QB Kyler Murray or maybe Haskins & will sign a cheaper stop-gap veteran QB such as possibly Case Keenum or possibly Ryan Fitzpatrick as insurance policies to possibly start the season before whomever Gruden drafts takes over as the full time starter. Foles isnt all that much better than a Keenum/Fitzpatrick anyways yet will cost a whole lot more to sign.

  21. This was too predictable (if it does actually happen, and I believe it will).

    Bortles will likely become a highly paid Backup for 2019, and then get cut in 2020 to save on dead cap space. Foles also has a relationship with coach DeFilippo in Jax from Philly, so this is basically a no-brainer. He instantly makes the team better.

    Best of luck, Nick. No worries on a QB lurking behind you to take the starting job in Jax

    -Cowboys fan

  22. I would have enjoyed him going to the Giants with Odell Saquon Engram Shepherd. Too bad.

    The giants could still employ the Smith-Mahomes concept, but if you have Foles as your vet instead of Manning, it seems undeniable that you raise the ceiling and floor of your team in the present.

  23. I’m not sold on Nick Foles as a starting QB as the guy was a product of the system in PHI and has been atrocious everywhere he’s ever been outside of Philly. The Jaguars better adjust there offense for him otherwise Foles will fail. The Jaguars also better reinforce their O-Line because if Foles doesnt have a good above-average OL that can keep pressure out of his face then he will fold under pressure and end up failing in JAX. Foles is a great backup QB i’m just not sold on him as a starter, the Jaguars would be much better off long term if they just kept their cap space and instead decided to draft a young QB trading up a few spots for a Haskins or Kyler Murray instead of a very expensive stop gap in Nick Foles.

  24. System QB with mediocre stats during the regular season. Good luck to him but the Jags better have a contingency plan for when he shows he’s not much of an upgrade over Bortles.

  25. I think the giants are making a mistake if they don’t go after Foles. I know their line needs improvement, but foles gets rid of the ball quickly n has pretty good decision making skills for the most part and the giants are loaded at the skill positions. Don’t get me wrong. I’ll be happy if they don’t pursue him.

  26. tb12greatest says:
    March 3, 2019 at 1:23 pm
    Nick Foles = Jeff Hostetler

    That is a compliment. Remember he put them in the AFC Championship Game, but Bo Jackson had injured his hip the week prior.

    Foles with a running game can do damage. Unclear if it will be Fournette.

  27. The Jags are over the cap.
    Cut Bortles and then what?
    Cut a bunch of other players.
    Restructure some.

    They will be hurting for a couple of years because of this.

  30. Using Nick Foles’ entire career as a sample size instead of just the few games most people actually saw, he is Ryan Fitzpatrick. Every time other than his first season where he has been annointed “the man” he has failed. Every time he’s been called off the bench, he’s played hero ball over short timelines. People seem to forget he was actually the starter at the beginning of the year and was so bad that they got Wentz back in there sooner than most thought would be the case.

    Even his late season “heroics” this year did not feature stellar play, and in the Saints game he was downright awful.

    All that said, he can be a serviceable starter, and is certainly better than Blake Bortles. But he certainly doesn’t deserve a contract that would make him “highest paid at his position”.

  32. Jags and Foles is a marriage of necessity. Problem for the Jags is which Foles shows up on game day…

  33. The Jags defense is good enough to keep them in every game, and Foles can make the 4th quarter throws necessary to win most games. Some of the most important throws are the ones you decide not to make, so smart decisions go along way toward becoming a great QB. Decision making ability and accuracy are two of Foles’ best assets, so the Jags become an instant contender, as long as Foles stays healthy. Blake Bortles was starting to come around a couple seasons ago before they killed his confidence in the championship game, so a change of scenery is possibly going to allow Bortles to become a formidable QB for someone else. He’d at least be a quality backup, and a lot of those type QB’s are NFL starters.

  34. He’ll make the Jags better, but that division is getting better almost across the board.

  35. Really happy for the guy. Good on the eagles for letting him loose to find the right team for him. Jags just became my 2nd favorite team, good luck to you guys, for what it’s worth, everyone here in Philly is behind you. Guess we will find out if nick has what it takes to lead a team from day 1. As much as I love (and will always) Nick Foles and believe in him in big moments, I have my concerns about him as an every day starter. He’s going to need fournette to have it together early in the season and if coach flip can manage the offense early in the season, the sky is the limit. We’ll see though, much easier said than done, go get it jags!

  36. They need to find some receivers for him to throw to. free agents might be the best option for a veteran QB, but they’d have to create cap space to bring them in.

  39. Keenum excelled with the Vikings, then went back to his usual self with the Broncos. Foles is the same. He was good in his first stint with the eagles, then not so good after. Then he came back and excelled again. Some guys are just system players, so unless the Jags run the same offense that philly does, I’m sure we will see a Foles regression.

  40. Great move. The Jags are setup very similar to the Eagles. Great defense, strong running game, similar offensive scheme. Foles can get them back to the playoffs right away. And they keep the #7 pick.

  41. This means that there will be 4 teams (Giants, Dolphins, Washington, Denver) that will be competing for the top 3 QB’s in the draft (Murray, Haskins, and Locke). Tradewinds baby.

  42. If I was a Jags fan I would be excited. Everyone already knows that he’s better than Bortles and most importantly he’s already proven he can play in the playoffs. As long as that defense shows up this year it’s going to give Foles a chance to win week in and week out. As a Pats fan I’ve seen it first hand that if you give this guy a chance at the end of the game he can come through. I think it’s a good move by Jacksonville

  43. Better change the offense to adapt to his strengths, lots of play action and rpo if they do that this will be a great pick up

  44. It will be interesting to see huow he pans out. I don’t think I know of a QB that has looked average at best for a number of years to go and smash his way to a championship title through supposedly the toughest games of all and catching Super Bowl TDs to boot. Let’s also not forget who he help beat in the Super Bowl.

  47. I think they would have been better off drafting Dewayne Haskins or Kyler Meurry. Foles is good, but he’s not going to have Doug Pederson around to baby sit him. Yes they have John DeFilipo but he was a bust in Minnesota with Cousins(who’s eratic as hell).

  48. Very wise choice by Foles, I did come on here last week and said that Foles should look at all the teams who are interested and select the one who Ranks the highest on DEFENSE. The Jags were rank 5th in the League in total defense 2nd in Pass defense. The last place he wants to put himself especially moving on to a new team is to have all the pressure place squarely on his shoulders to win games.

  49. silverandblack052099 says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:09 pm
    The Raiders are not interested in trading Carr, certainly not so they can sign a mid-level QB like Foles.

    ========================================================================================
    Because they already have a mid-level QB in Carr, plus Carr has all of that playoff experience that you wouldn’t want to lose out on. It’s not like he was tied for 21st in TD passes last year and had double-digit INT’s as well (Note: Derek Carr was 21st in TD passes last year and had double-digit INT’s as well).

  50. can see it now Eagles Jags Superbowl Both Qb’s light it during the season up this season Can happen!! as to the comment a few lines up Foles never had a chance in St Louis No offensive Fisher is a QB killer his tems when Foles was there for them 2 years was a disaster.

  53. jobo50 says:
    can see it now Eagles Jags Superbowl Both Qb’s light it during the season up this season Can happen!!

    The Eagles werent going anywhere with Wentz last season. You could use the excuse that he was returning from injury… but he is coming off injury again next season.

  58. jobo50 says:
    March 3, 2019 at 12:58 pm
    Perfect team for him, they have the pieces in place with a good defense and good offense. with DeFlippio there as an offenive co-ordinator which both have relations in Philly i think nicky6 will thrive and good for him to get a nice paycheck.

    *********************
    Defelippo was garbage without Doug pederson foles won’t do well without pederson

  59. Money in the clutch, that’s for sure. Good arm, more mobile than given credit for. It’ll be interesting to see how he holds up during the season, but Foles _has_ had a really good full season. I’d take him on my team and I like out QB. i think. -Vikes fan

  61. I wish him all the success in Jacksonville.

    Also the Jags helmets look like the designer made a mistake in Photoshop and sent the file off for print before realizing it.

  62. Texans are going down

    Colts are going down

    And the Titans are going down

    O Line will comeback healthy plus Foles and plus Free Agency and the Draft …

    #JagNationTitleTime

  63. phunnypharm22 says:
    March 3, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    losalmon says:
    March 2, 2019 at 9:27 pm
    The Cardinals pick ahead of the Redskins. The moment the Cardinals draft a QB, they have no leverage in a trade. Why would anyone expect the pick to be a 1st rounder? Spending a first rounder the second time in a row inspires no confidence in the player so why would a team pay that instead of using that pick on a player they probably have rated higher anyway?
    ***************************************************************************************
    You do realize they can trade Rosen prior to the draft, right???
    Assuming the Jags sign Foles as reported, that still leaves the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins, Redskins, and Patriots as possible destinations for Rosen. The Patriots have 6 picks in the top 101 of the draft, and they may want to groom Brady’s replacement for a few years on a cheap salary.
    Rosen is very likely considered a superior prospect over Lock and Jones, and fairly similar to Haskins (per Daniel Jeremiah this weekend — both throw well, have trouble when moved off their spot). Judging Rosen based on his rookie season alone… with a terrible O-line, and no WR capable of stretching a defense as well… is really not wise.
    If the Cards plan to take Murray, the Redskins or Dolphins would know they likely have zero chance to get Haskins at #13 or #15, assuming the Giants would take him at #6. Then they have to wonder if the Broncos might take Lock at #10. That would leave only Daniel Jones left for the Dolphins or Redskins.
    And that uncertainty would create…. leverage.
    Those teams both have to decide… gamble that the QB they like slides… or make the trade BEFORE the draft. Maybe even before free agency begins so they can set their budget for free agency.

  64. kenmasters34 says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:54 pm
    jobo50 says:
    can see it now Eagles Jags Superbowl Both Qb’s light it during the season up this season Can happen!!

    The Eagles werent going anywhere with Wentz last season. You could use the excuse that he was returning from injury… but he is coming off injury again next season.
    ————-
    Yeah genius, because knee reconstruction of the type Wentz had doesn’t have any impact on the game of a 3rd year QB…spoken like a true know nothing.

  65. As a Jags fan..they better upgrade that O LINE for Foles..he’s a tall skinny lanky slow mover who will get crushed and injured.

    Bortles might have been a meathead but he was thick and indestructable. Dude never got hurt.

    Also Leonerd Fatnette is SO overrated…and DUI Tight end from last year was on IR for most of season…so Tall skinny guy right now has weak oline fat rb and no tight end…not good.

  66. Good new is that the Jags will have a QB. Bad news is they will have to get rid of half the team to pay him. The Jags have the least amount of cap space in the league. I saw somewhere that they are currently 13 million over the cap.

  67. EVERY QB is a “product of the system” to some degree.

    Give it a rest. The guy has played lights out under pressure and is a superbowl MVP

    I simply do NOT understand why people keep under estimating him amd over hyping Wentz…

  68. it amazing how many people think he’ll be a good QB..he’s a system QB…Andy Reid’s system..what you saw with the rams is what you’re gonna get..31 other NFL know this already…

  69. Poor Jags fans. Bortles did great when the Jags had Hurns and Robinson at wr. Leftwich, Garrard, Gabbert, Bortles now Foles, yuck. Obviously, they can’t find or develop a long term quality QB.

  70. @upnorthvikesfan says:
    March 3, 2019 at 1:06 pm
    There is no market for him because the other teams in need of a QB know that he a product of the system around him. I give it half a season and Jacksonville will realize they wasted there money.
    ==================================================================
    Says the guy whose team signed Kirk Cousins and let go of the guy that led them to the title game, which they lost…again!

  72. Foles is more interested in a chance at another SB ring than making the most money he can get. He re-signed with Philly last season because of that reason. However, if the Jaguars are serious about going to the SB and winning it, they are unlikely to lowball Foles because other teams may jump in and offer him more money if they think they are a Super Bowl contender if they have a good quarterback. Most teams are probably already settled at quarterback (e.g. New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, New England, Frisco, Minnesota, Dallas, KC, Seattle, Chicago, San Diego, LAmbs), and/or they are simply unlikely to reach the playoffs even if they have Foles (e.g. Arizona, Buffalo, Vegas Raiders), so the market for him is small but he can still get a good paycheck.

  73. Well, what were they paying Bleak Bortles?….something like $18M per year. And what did they get in return?…one of the most pathetic QBs in the league. Add a few more million and you can get a QB who can actually play instead of one who can only cash his paycheck as the team goes down the toilet because of his sorry play.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!