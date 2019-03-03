Report: Trey Flowers had shoulder cleaned up surgically

Getty Images

Whether it is with the Patriots or another team, defensive end Trey Flowers is in line for a big contract this month as one of the top impending free agents in the NFL.

Flowers will reportedly sign that deal with a surgically repaired shoulder. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Flowers had surgery on his shoulder after the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl last month.

Reiss added that the surgery was not considered serious and could be described as a cleanup procedure.

Flowers, who is No. 3 on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents, did not miss any games because of the shoulder issue. He missed one game in September with a concussion and finished the year with 63 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the regular season and playoffs.