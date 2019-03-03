Saquon Barkley: “So disrespectful” to ask Trace McSorley to change positions

Getty Images

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley declined to work with the defensive backs at the Scouting Combine, saying he’s a quarterback, period. McSorley’s highest-profile college teammate isn’t happy that he was even asked.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who played with McSorley at Penn State, took to Twitter when he saw the report that NFL personnel people wanted McSorley to change positions.

“So disrespectful,” Barkley wrote.

But the reality is, there’s nothing disrespectful about asking a player to change positions. Players are asked to change positions all the time, and there have been dozens of college quarterbacks who played a different position in the NFL. Among the notables are Julian Edelman, Brian Mitchell, Antwaan Randle El, Braxton Miller, Blake Bell, Michael Robinson, Matt Jones, Denard Robinson, Jerick McKinnon, Brad Smith and Josh Cribbs.

McSorley was the fastest quarterback at this year’s Combine, but he wasn’t a great passer at Penn State. When you’re a fast quarterback but not a great passer, you’re going to be asked to change positions. There’s nothing disrespectful about that.