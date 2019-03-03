Trent Richardson scores AAF-leading seventh TD, but Birmingham loses

Getty Images

The Trent Richardson comeback story is continuing, although his Alliance of American Football team lost its first game today.

Richardson scored yet another rushing touchdown, giving him seven through four games this season. No one else in the AAF has more than three. But Richardson’s Birmingham Iron lost to the San Antonio Commanders, 12-11.

The Commanders were led by former Chargers running back Kenneth Farrow, who had 30 carries for an AAF-record 142 yards. Farrow, who played in 13 games with two starts for the Chargers in 2016 but hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since, looked impressive. Both he and Richardson may have an invitation to an NFL training camp waiting for them at the end of the AAF season.

And that’s what the AAF is all about. AAF Chairman Tom Dundon told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he wants to continue to build his league’s relationship with the NFL. The AAF may even become an official minor league some day. If it helps good players get second chances in the NFL, it could be good for all involved.