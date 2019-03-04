Bills hire former Patriots center Ryan Wendell

Getty Images

If you ever played for the Patriots, there’s a good chance you will end up with another job in the AFC East.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Bills have hired former Patriots center Ryan Wendell as an offensive assistant.

Wendell played seven seasons with the Patriots (2009-15) and one game with the Panthers in 2016, and this is his first NFL coaching job.

In Buffalo, he’ll work alongside former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll.

Populating staffs with former Patriots is nothing new in the division, as the Dolphins brought a number of former Patriots assistants along with new head coach Brian Flores, and gave former wide receiver Tiquan Underwood his first coaching job.