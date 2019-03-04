Bills re-sign Jordan Phillips, tender Eddie Yarbrough

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips joined the Bills as a waiver claim last year and he won’t be moving on in 2019.

Phillips broke the news that he’ll be sticking around on Twitter Monday with a post announcing a “done deal.” Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com reports that it is a one-year deal for Phillips.

Phillips was a 2015 second-round pick by the Dolphins and was cut by the team in early October after expressing displeasure with his playing time. The Bills picked him up and he made 19 tackles for them the rest of the way.

The Bills lost Kyle Williams to retirement, but Harrison Phillips and Star Lotulelei are set to return to the defensive tackle group as well.

In addition to Phillips’ return, the Bills will also have defensive end Eddie Yarbrough back in 2019. Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports that they have tendered him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent, which leaves Yarbrough with the options of signing it or sitting out the year.