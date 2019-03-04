Browns, Breshad Perriman not close on new deal

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey met with Breshad Perriman‘s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the sides are not close to a deal, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Dorsey said at the Combine he would like Perriman to return.

“We’ve had numerous conversations with his agent,” Dorsey said. “I’ve spoken to [Perriman] directly, and he’s expressed a willingness to be here in Cleveland. So I think you wait for that process to unfold. I’d love to have that player here.”

Perriman, a first-round pick in 2015, will hit free agency next week unless the sides close the gap before then. The Browns signed him to a one-year deal Oct. 13.

He made 16 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with the Browns last season.