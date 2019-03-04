Browns won’t tender RFA Briean Boddy-Calhoun

Getty Images

The Browns want to keep wide receiver Rashard Higgins, but they’re willing to let the market have a chance at defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns will not tender Boddy-Calhoun as a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old Boddy-Calhoun has played safety and slot corner for the Browns, and has started 21 games the last three seasons.

It’s unclear which level of tender they want to put on Higgins, who became one of quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s favorite targets last year.

Higgins caught 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns last year, a 14.7 yards per catch average.

The first-round tender for RFAs is $4.407 million and the second-round tender is $3.095 million, though Higgins has said he’s open to a long-term deal.