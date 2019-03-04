Carson Wentz expected to be ready for OTAs

Getty Images

The Eagles made a big decision last week, letting backup quarterback Nick Foles go unfettered into free agency.

They were able to do so because their starter appears to be on track to be well soon.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to he fully healthy and ready to participate when the Eagles begin their offseason program in April.

Of course, if there was any concern about his condition, they might not have been so willing to open the door for Foles (to presumably head straight to Jacksonville).

Wentz missed the final three games of last season because of a stress fracture in his back, after he was held out of the first two games while recovering from the previous year’s knee injury.

While they are ready to commit their future to the former first-rounder, they’re apparently not in a rush to extend his contract this offseason. They could do so now that he’s three years into the league, but there are reasons for both sides to wait. Wentz’s value will only grow if he can stay healthy and put up the kind of numbers he was producing before the knee injury. For the Eagles, keeping him on that cheap rookie contract allows them to pack in more parts now, which could increase his chances of playing well with a better cast around him.