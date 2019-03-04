Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charges

Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to felony criminal trespassing charges stemming from an incident on Halloween night.

According to TMZ, Kelly entered the plea in court on Monday. He is due back in court in April.

The incident occurred after Kelly’s left a Halloween party hosted by Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Kelly reportedly entered a nearby house, which was occupied at the time. Kelly sat down on the couch next to a woman her child before a male entered the room and hit Kelly with a vacuum cleaner tube.

Kelly departed the house and returned back to Miller’s before police showed up and arrested Kelly for trespassing.

The event led to Kelly’s release from the Broncos. Kelly was the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.