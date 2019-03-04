Chiefs make the tag of Dee Ford official

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made it official, using the franchise tag on pass rusher Dee Ford.

The franchise tag for a linebacker is $15.4 million, but Ford likely becomes a defensive end as the Chiefs switch to a 4-3 defense. The franchise tender for a defensive end is $17.128 million. Mike Florio noted that could spark a fight over whether the Chiefs should tag him as a linebacker or a defensive end.

The move, though, buys the team time to negotiate a long-term deal with Ford or listen to trade offers for him.

Ford, who turns 28 later this month, made 55 tackles, 13 sacks and a league-high seven forced fumbles last season. He missed most of 2017 with a back injury, playing in only six games.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Grady Jarrett and Frank Clark also received the franchise tag from their teams Monday.

Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers is the top remaining pass rusher, ranking No. 3 on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.