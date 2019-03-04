Cowboys franchising DeMarcus Lawrence

Getty Images

In what comes as no surprise, the Cowboys have informed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence they are using the franchise tag on him, via multiple reports.

The team is “not close” on a new deal for Lawrence, so the $20.56 million tag buys them time to negotiate and keeps him from becoming a free agent. They have until July 15 to get a long-term deal completed.

Lawrence has said he will not play a second consecutive season under the franchise tag. In fact, he is delaying shoulder surgery until getting a long-term deal.

Coach Jason Garrett confirmed last week Lawrence has not undergone surgery.

The Cowboys have a history of getting deals done they want to get done, although Dez Bryant’s came down to the 11th hour in 2015.