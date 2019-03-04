Dolphins still weighing whether they want Frank Gore back

Getty Images

Running back Frank Gore made it clear in late December that he wanted to extend his homecoming by playing another year with the Dolphins in 2019.

The Dolphins’ feeling on the matter has not been revealed. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that’s because the team is still weighing the prospect of re-signing Gore this offseason.

Gore ran 156 times for 722 yards and caught 12 passes for 124 yards before missing the final two games of the year on injured reserve with a foot injury. Bringing Gore, who will be 36 in May, back wouldn’t quite fit with the idea of building for the future that prevails in Miami these days, but he showed he’s productive enough to get time in someone’s backfield.

Gore said that he’ll look for somewhere else to play if Miami isn’t interested in a second tour of duty. He’ll be able to start conversations with others a week from now should he remain unsigned for the 2019 season.