Dwayne Allen already has four visits for this week

Getty Images

The Patriots want to re-sign tight end Dwayne Allen to a lower salary, but they may never get that chance.

Not long after the Patriots made the release of Allen official, four teams lined up visits with Allen for later this week, a source told PFT.

Allen, 29, played 13 games, with eight starts, and made only three catches for 27 yards in 2018 while being used primarily as a blocker. In two seasons with New England, Allen made 13 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

In 2018, Allen played 365 snaps on offense — 32.6 percent — and 80 snaps on special teams.

He was a salary-cap casualty, with his release saving the Patriots $7.3 million on their 2019 cap.