Eagles decline Timmy Jernigan’s option

The Eagles weren’t expected to pick up their option on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan‘s option for the 2019 season and that’s how things have played out.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have declined the option and Jernigan is now set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens on March 13.

Jernigan was set to make a salary of $11 million while counting $13 million against the salary cap. The Eagles will get $7 million of that cap space back once Jernigan is officially off the books.

Jernigan played a big role as a starter on the Eagles defensive line during his first season with the team and helped them win a Super Bowl in Minneapolis after the 2017 season. He had back surgery last offseason, however, and only made five appearances last season.