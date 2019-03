Getty Images

The Eagles, as is their custom, are operating at a fast pace in the offseason.

The team announced a three-year contract extension with guard Isaac Seumalo, which keeps him there through the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old Seumalo started nine games last year, and along with the extension for center Jason Kelce, keeps them stable up front.

Originally a third-round pick from Oregon State, he has 15 total starts in three season