Falcons cut the price of a hot dog, again

Getty Images

Owner Arthur Blank has made more money by selling food for less. So going into next season, the Falcons are going to make their hot dogs even cheaper.

The team announced a drop of concession prices for five items at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including making their famous $2 hot dog a $1.50 hot dog.

They lowered the prices on a number of food items in 2017, and saw a 16 percent increase in revenues, as the goodwill generated by affordable concessions made fans likelier to loosen their wallets and their belts.

They also sold the $2 hot dogs at the Super Bowl, where nothing is cheap, and they were the top-selling item.

The new prices will go into effect immediately at MLS games there. In addition to being able to get a tube steak for six quarters (though they’re going cashless, so don’t bring six quarters), they’ve dropped the prices of pretzel bites (from $5 to $4.50), burgers ($8 to $7.50), ice cream in a waffle cone ($5 to $4.50), and chips and salsa ($3 to $2.50).