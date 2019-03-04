Falcons use franchise tag on Grady Jarrett

AP

The Falcons have placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the team announced Monday.

Jarrett is the latest defensive lineman or linebacker to get the tag today, with the Cowboys tagging DeMarcus Lawrence, the Texans tagging Jadeveon Clowney, the Seahawks tagging Frank Clark and the Chiefs tagging Dee Ford.

“As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority,” General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said. “Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window.”

The Falcons’ move is not a surprise given a report Sunday that the sides are “not close” on a deal.

The franchise tag for Jarrett comes with a $15.209 million salary for 2019.

Jarrett ranks fourth on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Jarrett, 25, has 14 sacks, 179 tackles and three forced fumbles in his four seasons.