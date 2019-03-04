Fletcher Cox had foot surgery

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a walking boot on his right foot the day after the team’s playoff loss to the Saints and he was seen on social media using a scooter to get around recently with the boot still on.

The scooter was apparently part of a post-surgery protocol for the veteran tackle. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Cox is recovering after having surgery on his foot.

McManus adds that Cox is no longer using the scooter and that the recovery process is going well enough that he’s expected to be fine in time for training camp. There’s no word on what kind of work he might do during the team’s offseason program, but making sure he’s right for the regular season will be the priority.

Cox had 46 tackles, 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Eagles in 2018. He was named a first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but pulled out of the game because of his injury.