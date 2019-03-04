Frank Reich turned down the Colts in 1998

Getty Images

The Colts couldn’t have known how well it would work out, when they stumbled into Frank Reich after another coach turned them down.

But Reich himself turned down a chance to wear their horseshoe long before then.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Reich detailed at a charity event the way he turned down an offer to become Peyton Manning’s quarterbacks coach in 1998, when then General Manager Bill Polian offered to bring in his former quarterback upon his retirement as a player.

“So after 14 years of playing, finishing playing in 1998, I got a phone call from Bill Polian saying, ‘Hey, would you come and work for me here in Indianapolis?’” Reich said. “The draft wasn’t yet but they were getting ready. He was getting ready to draft a pretty good player. He said, ‘I want you to come here and be quarterback coach.’ This is true story. He’s like, ‘I want you to come here. You’re exactly the guy. I want you to be his quarterback coach. You’ll be his quarterback coach, then you’ll be a coordinator. And you’ll be a head coach in this league in a matter of years.’”

Reich had just finished his playing career after a stint with the Lions, and said his first thought was that he wanted to spend time with his daughters (who were 8, 6, and 2 at the time), though he said it was a hard call because of his background with Polian (who hired him in Buffalo and Carolina).

A decade later, after being a dad, he talked to Polian again about getting into coaching, realizing it would probably be a much longer path. Polian told him he’d have to start as an entry-level coach and work his way up.

“I volunteered for six months without pay,” Reich said. “They put me up. They paid for my hotel room. I was just trying to show the staff, Tom Moore and the offensive staff that they could trust me — Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell and the crew. Started out at the bottom and then just slowly worked my way up, thinking it might not ever happen.

“I can honestly say that never one time did I ever regret that decision that I made. I knew when I made the decision in ’98 not to get into it right away that I was potentially giving that up. I say all that to say that when it came full circle, to be able to be the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, I mean, . . . for me, and my wife and our family, it was like literally a dream come true. Anybody who knows anything about it or read anything about it, knows that in my heart it was a God thing. I just think it was meant to be for me to be in this city, with this team, with this organization, for this time. It’s pretty special.”

And after he stepped in last year, and helped pull the Colts out of a 1-5 start to the playoffs, the Colts are certainly grateful that Reich ended up at the destination, regardless the path.