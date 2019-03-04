Giants re-sign Alex Tanney

Getty Images

Plenty of people have been paying attention to the Giants’ quarterback situation this offseason and the team has finally rewarded them with a move.

It’s not a move that does much to change the team’s outlook for the 2019 season, however. The team announced that they have re-signed Alex Tanney.

Tanney was Eli Manning‘s backup for most of last season, although he was inactive for a couple of games so that rookie Kyle Lauletta could get a taste of life in the NFL. Lauletta went 0-for-5 with an interception in one of those games, but Tanney never saw any action in the regular season.

Lauletta will be back this year as well and the two men could compete for backup duties if the Giants continue to pass on any aggressive moves at quarterback. If they do draft someone early or acquire a potential successor for Manning, at least one of them is going to be hitting the unemployment line.