Greedy Williams posts a 4.38 40 in Indy

Greedy Williams is generally ranked at the top of the list of cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class and his 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis won’t hurt that standing.

Williams ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds in his first attempt before posting a time of 4.45 seconds in his second try. The first figure was good for third place among all cornerbacks.

At 6’2″, Williams has good height to go with that speed and picked off eight passes at LSU while knocking away 19 other pass attempts. Those are some of the biggest reasons why he’s slated to be a high pick. As Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media explained last week, tackling won’t be one of those reasons.

“I’m sure he’s answering a million questions about that this week,” Jeremiah said, via the Detroit Free Press. “He just hasn’t been — sometimes you miss a tackle here or there, but he hasn’t been interested. Hanging onto blocks and not really making an effort at times.”

With passing numbers robust around the league, Williams’ athleticism and skills in coverage will likely trump the tackling issues for enough teams that he won’t be waiting long to hear his name called come April.