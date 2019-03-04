Introducing PFTOT

Getty Images

With Chris Simms now a full-time employee of NBC Sports, we needed to find more stuff for him to do. Here’s example of said stuff.

On the four days per week that he co-hosts PFT Live, Simms and I will promptly record after the show ends a bonus segment, with the working title of PFTOT. (If you’ve got a better idea, we’re willing to consider stealing it.)

It’s a looser, edgier, more open-ended version of the content you’ve become accustomed to on PFT Live.

The first episode can be seen in the attached video. We work our way through five topics, tying them all tightly together at the end. In sort of the same way they make a bull into an ox.