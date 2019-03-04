Isaac Yiadom out of sling after shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom‘s rehab has begun after postseason shoulder surgery.

“My shoulder is feeling great now,” Yiadom said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “I’m out of the sling. I’m like seven weeks in, so I’m just taking it one week at a time and getting better.”

Yiadom, a third-round pick in 2018, injured his right labrum in Week 14 against the 49ers. He played the final two games with the injury, even making an interception in the regular-season finale.

He is expected to be ready for training camp.

In 13 games, Yiadom made 20 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception as a rookie.