Jachai Polite: Teams were “bashing me” during Combine interviews

Getty Images

Edge rusher Jachai Polite had 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles for Florida during the 2018 season, but he said teams he spoke to at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis weren’t overly interested in talking to him about his exploits on the football field.

Polite was benched for the first series of last year’s opening game and said that most of the 19 teams he met with spent their time “bashing me” about things he did wrong on or off the field during his college days. Polite said he understood that the teams were trying to see “how I react” because of how big an investment someone may be making in him.

“That’s their job,” Polite said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “They’re trying to get my character out. They’re trying to make me feel uncomfortable. See the way I react. Them bashing me, that’s their job. They’re about to invest millions probably — I hope — in me. So I have to take it. That’s my job. This is my job.”

The other part of Polite’s job in Indianapolis was to perform well in drills, but that did not go smoothly. He ran a 4.84 40-yard-dash and cited a hamstring injury when he dropped out of other activities. He’ll get another chance to work out at Florida’s pro day if all is well with his hamstring.