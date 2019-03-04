Jon Gruden: Don’t expand replay, eliminate it

Getty Images

All these years after the Tuck Rule, Jon Gruden still hates instant replay.

Gruden, the Raiders coach for the Tuck Rule game that launched the Patriots dynasty and the Raiders coach again now, said he still doesn’t like replay and would rather get rid of it than expand it to include pass interference and other plays it currently doesn’t cover.

“I don’t have any interest in expanding replay. I have a strong interest in eliminating replay,” Gruden said, via Peter King in Football Morning in America.

Gruden will never get his wish of the NFL getting rid of replay entirely, but he may get his wish of not expanding it. There currently does not seem to be 24 teams willing to change the replay rules.