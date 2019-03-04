Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen: “I think I’m the best player in the draft”

Getty Images

Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen is generally recognized as one of the best players in the 2019 NFL draft, but he doesn’t want to hear “one of.”

Allen believes he’s the best player in this year’s draft, and he believes he’s going to prove that this year.

“I think I’m the best player in the draft,” Allen said. “I believe that. I think every guy here should believe that, and if a team doesn’t believe that, I’ll see them during the season.’’

Last year the Bills drafted quarterback Josh Allen seventh overall. This year the other Josh Allen may go even higher, and may make a case about which one of them deserves to be known as “the other” Josh Allen.