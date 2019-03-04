Lions won’t tender Kerry Hyder

Getty Images

The Lions re-signed Romeo Okwara to a new contract before he became a restricted free agent this offseason, but they won’t be doing the same with one of their other defensive ends.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will not tender a contract to Kerry Hyder. As a result, Hyder will become an unrestricted free agent on March 13.

Hyder turned in a strong 2016 season for the Lions as he recorded eight sacks while appearing in every game. He wasn’t able to build on that right away as he tore his Achilles in the 2017 preseason and missed the entire year. He returned to have six tackles and a sack in seven games last season.

Ziggy Ansah is also on track to become an unrestricted free agent and there’s been little sign that the Lions are going to stop that from happening, so there should be a new face or two at defensive end in Detroit next season.