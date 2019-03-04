Montez Sweat: I just want to be as versatile as possible

Getty Images

Sunday left no doubt about Montez Sweat’s speed.

Sweat ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.41 seconds, which means the Mississippi State defensive end ran the 40 faster than any other defensive lineman in Combine history. Impressive as that may be, straight line speed alone does not make a player so Sweat has his eyes on showing teams he brings more than that to the table.

In an interview taped before his run, Sweat said he hopes to show teams that the 22 sacks he produced over the last two seasons can be replicated in the NFL because he’s able to get things done in a variety of ways.

“I can play with my hand in the dirt,” Sweat said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I can play standing up. I can drive. I just want to be as versatile as possible, just show my skill set to all the teams.”

Sweat is off to a good start on that front and further success will cement him as a first-round pick come April.