NFL seems determined to tinker with location of Scouting Combine

Getty Images

It makes plenty of sense to continue to stage the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but the league will make plenty of dollars to move it.

One thing that became clear based on conversations with people of power and influence in Indianapolis last week is that the NFL seems determined to treat the Combine like the post-Radio City draft, moving it from city to city in order to generate maximum buzz and, more importantly, maximum revenue. Although Indianapolis seems to be the perfect location for the event, its presence causes a ripple in comparison to what it could do if brought to a different city and then a different city and then a different city. And the NFL knows it.

The first step could be, as Peter King explained in his Football Morning in America column, moving some of the Combine workouts to prime time, as soon as next year. And those workouts may not be in the same city as the physicals; King reports that one possibility would include conducting the medical examinations in Indianapolis and then having the on-field workouts and interviews elsewhere, like L.A.

As King notes, the coaches and scouts won’t like it. But the owners won’t care. There’s cash to be grabbed, and the changes would apply equally to all teams.

At some point, though, the process inescapably morphs from a job interview into a reality show, with participants who get paid nothing to participate. And someone eventually needs to stand up for the kids and get them something in exchange for the money that their efforts are generating.

To those who will say that consideration for a career as an NFL player should be enough, the players will be considered regardless of whether they participate in the Combine — and the best players will be drafted in the best spots. Besides, what other job interview becomes a TV show that only the producers profit from?

So as the league prepares to make the Combine a bigger deal, a bigger deal needs to be made for fair compensation for the guys who have allowed it to become what it is.