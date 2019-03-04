One NFL team asked Kris Boyd about his testicles

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 4, 2019, 8:43 AM EST
So far during the Scouting Combine, we haven’t heard much about teams asking prospects questions that are truly crazy.

That doesn’t mean that one team isn’t at least a little nuts.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Texas cornerback Kris Boyd was puzzled by a team questioning his anatomy during one of his 15-minute interviews.

“One crazy question I can think of was, ‘Do I have both of my testicles?’,” Boyd said. “And I was like ‘yeah, I don’t know why you got to ask.’ That was one I can think of.”

Whether the team was asking a literal question —which would ostensibly be uncovered during the extensive medical testing there — or a metaphorical one, it’s simply strange. (Former Giants General Manager George Young famously said “We are not in the business of well-adjusted human beings,” and that certainly applies to the team in question here.)

There were plenty of other questions to ask Boyd, who was suspended before a game against Oklahoma State and engaged in a social media fight with former NFL linebacker and Texas alum Emmanuel Acho.

But one team had to go, well, there, for reasons we may never know.