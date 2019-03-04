One NFL team asked Kris Boyd about his testicles

Getty Images

So far during the Scouting Combine, we haven’t heard much about teams asking prospects questions that are truly crazy.

That doesn’t mean that one team isn’t at least a little nuts.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Texas cornerback Kris Boyd was puzzled by a team questioning his anatomy during one of his 15-minute interviews.

“One crazy question I can think of was, ‘Do I have both of my testicles?’,” Boyd said. “And I was like ‘yeah, I don’t know why you got to ask.’ That was one I can think of.”

Whether the team was asking a literal question —which would ostensibly be uncovered during the extensive medical testing there — or a metaphorical one, it’s simply strange. (Former Giants General Manager George Young famously said “We are not in the business of well-adjusted human beings,” and that certainly applies to the team in question here.)

There were plenty of other questions to ask Boyd, who was suspended before a game against Oklahoma State and engaged in a social media fight with former NFL linebacker and Texas alum Emmanuel Acho.

But one team had to go, well, there, for reasons we may never know.