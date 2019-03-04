One signed, five franchised, 94 available in PFT’s Top 100 free agents

Getty Images

Free agency hasn’t started heating up yet in the NFL, but a few of the top players are unavailable.

Of PFT’s Top 100 free agents, one has already re-signed before hitting free agency, and five have been given the franchise tag. The other 94 are still slated to become available when free agency opens on March 13.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, the No. 30 player in our Top 100, is the only player who has already signed. He agreed to a three-year deal last week.

The franchised players are four of our Top 6 — DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and Dee Ford — as well as our No. 80 player, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.

The full Top 100 is right here.