Prices are slashed for Josh Rosen jerseys

If the Cardinals’ flirtation with Kyler Murray is a ruse, it’s a good one.

Quarterback Josh Rosen would presumably be the odd many out if the Cards make Murray the top pick in the draft. According to Bo Brack of FOX Sports 910 in Phoenix, at least one store in the area has dropped the price of Rosen jerseys from $100 to $39.99.

That’s a 60-percent reduction for a guy who may indeed still be the team’s starting quarterback for years to come. The fact that his jersey can be gotten at such a low price reflects the current vibe around the team regarding the possibility that Murray will end up being drafted by the Cardinals, and that Rosen will end up being traded elsewhere.

Where that elsewhere is remains to be seen. As recently noted, however, a team can secure his rights for three years at a total payout of less than $6.3 million. That should make him far more attractive than the third-round pick that one G.M. suggested to Peter King.