Ravens will not use franchise tag on C.J. Mosley

Getty Images

The Ravens will not use the franchise tag on C.J. Mosley, a representative of the linebacker told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That will make Mosley an unrestricted free agent next week.

Coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Ravens want Mosley back, but couched it by saying “there are limitations with money.” Thus, Mosley could see more money on the open market.

The franchise tag for a linebacker comes with a $15.443 million salary for 2019.

Mosley, 26, has made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons. He has 597 tackles, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career.