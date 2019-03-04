Report: Broncos have no interest in taking on Antonio Brown’s contract

Getty Images

Scratch one team off the list of potential Antonio Brown suitors.

Despite an NFL Network report that the Broncos were among the teams most interested in trading for Brown, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that Broncos General Manager John Elway is emphatically not interested in Brown.

Specifically, the Broncos don’t think Brown is worth the price, which includes a $12.625 million salary this year and possibly a $2.5 million roster bonus.

It’s important to remember that any team trading for Brown is trading for that contract as well. And plenty of teams will decide that they simply wouldn’t want to have to devote that much of their salary cap to Brown, even if the only cost of acquiring him were a seventh-round draft pick. For the Broncos, the cap hit may preclude any interest in Brown even before they start talking about what they’d have to trade to the Steelers to acquire him.