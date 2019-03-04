Report: Broncos have no interest in taking on Antonio Brown’s contract

Scratch one team off the list of potential Antonio Brown suitors.

Despite an NFL Network report that the Broncos were among the teams most interested in trading for Brown, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that Broncos General Manager John Elway is emphatically not interested in Brown.

Specifically, the Broncos don’t think Brown is worth the price, which includes a $12.625 million salary this year and possibly a $2.5 million roster bonus.

It’s important to remember that any team trading for Brown is trading for that contract as well. And plenty of teams will decide that they simply wouldn’t want to have to devote that much of their salary cap to Brown, even if the only cost of acquiring him were a seventh-round draft pick. For the Broncos, the cap hit may preclude any interest in Brown even before they start talking about what they’d have to trade to the Steelers to acquire him.

14 responses to “Report: Broncos have no interest in taking on Antonio Brown’s contract

  1. Brown has peed in his own canteen. Although his on field achievements have earned him his contract, his off field behavior makes teams hesitant to bring him in, particularly with that contract number. Brown has already hinted that he wants to renegotiate to a higher number and the Steelers think they are going to get a high draft pick for this headache.
    God bless us everyone.

  4. If the other 31 teams don’t want him or his contract, will it be collusion? He’ll file suit, ala Kap, and then get really PAID.

    Disaster.

    BTW, Mr. Rooney – somebody in your organization needs to be held accountable from a leadership standpoint.

    Signed – 40yr fan

  5. No team is going to pay him to “play by his rules”. AB, say hello to Kaepernick on the unemployment line for self-immolated careers.

  6. chickensalad43 says:
    March 4, 2019 at 3:32 pm
    But $18.5 million to Joe Flacco is fine.
    ____________________________________________________________

    YEP. Joe Flacco isn’t a headache to deal with and he is not a cancer to the locker room. Plus he plays a different position where his 18mil is a reasonable contract for a QB.

  7. I think you can probably insert at least 25 or more team names in place of Broncos–that being said it just takes one….Jerruh wants a SB bad…Witten’s back, Cooper will likely resign, Elliot is a beast, the line is solid– Cowboy’s have some cap room but a lot of moving parts though

  10. I’m sure dan snyder will give him our entire salary cap to try luring people into fedex field.

  11. Brown will cost his next team $36.5 million for three years. For a guy without his talent that is very cheap. If your not interested in Brown at that number it’s because you think he is too much trouble.

  12. This is what happens when ownership fails to realize that the HC doesn’t have the respect of the players and allows this nonsense to fester. Remember, Trip Tomlin told one of the other players that he would tolerate AB’s antics as long as he continued to produce.

  13. So they don’t think ABs contract is worth it but Elway thinks Flacco is worth that bloated contract? The Broncos front office needs a brain implant.

